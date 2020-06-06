A message from U.S. Army Medicine Leaders

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755185" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We are facing another crisis in our Nation, one that we have struggled with for far too long. It is hard for us to put our thoughts and emotions into words. Many of you are torn, conflicted, and hurt by what you are witnessing. Intellectually we understand that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. We all must do better.