    A message from U.S. Army Medicine Leaders

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    We are facing another crisis in our Nation, one that we have struggled with for far too long. It is hard for us to put our thoughts and emotions into words. Many of you are torn, conflicted, and hurt by what you are witnessing. Intellectually we understand that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. We all must do better.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020
    Category: Package
    TAGS

    justice
    MEDCOM
    racism
    OTSG
    CSM Gragg
    LTG Dingle

