    44th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base - B-Roll

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The Vampire Bats from the 44th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly sorties out of Prince Sultan Air Base, as well as completing their first integrated combat turn.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755181
    VIRIN: 200604-F-GK873-001
    Filename: DOD_107844149
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base - B-Roll, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15C
    44th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Vampire Bats
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

