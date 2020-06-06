The House of Wolverine, Ep. 3

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.06.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    In this episode of The House of Wolverine Lt. Donny James, Ford's advanced weapons elevator officer, talks about the ship's advanced weapons elevators and differences between Ford-class and Nimitz-class weapons handling.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 10:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 755173
    VIRIN: 200605-N-N0778-1001
    Filename: DOD_107843999
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

