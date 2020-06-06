In this episode of The House of Wolverine Lt. Donny James, Ford's advanced weapons elevator officer, talks about the ship's advanced weapons elevators and differences between Ford-class and Nimitz-class weapons handling.
This work, The House of Wolverine, Ep. 3, by CPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
