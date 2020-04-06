USS Gerald R. Ford Steams alongside USS Harry S. Truman

The Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transit the Atlantic Ocean June 4, 2020, marking the first time a Ford-class and a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier operated together underway. Ford is underway conducting integrated air wing operations, and the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
