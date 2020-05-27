Detroit District assists Michigan after Dam Failures and Flooding

Following heavy rains, on May 20, 2020, two privately-owned dams on the
Tittattabawassee River failed.
Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District assembled the Joint Michigan Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) & USACE Dam Assessment Team to help the State of Michigan determine the safety of other dams.
|05.27.2020
|06.05.2020 19:37
|Video Productions
|755154
|200527-O-QH057-703
|DOD_107843693
|00:02:18
|MIDLAND, MI, US
