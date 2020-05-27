Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detroit District assists Michigan after Dam Failures and Flooding

    MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Video by BOBBY PETTY 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Following heavy rains, on May 20, 2020, two privately-owned dams on the
    Tittattabawassee River failed.

    Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District assembled the Joint Michigan Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) & USACE Dam Assessment Team to help the State of Michigan determine the safety of other dams.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755154
    VIRIN: 200527-O-QH057-703
    Filename: DOD_107843693
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MIDLAND, MI, US 
    USACE
    Army Corps
    Detroit District
    Michigan Dams
    Michigan Flood

