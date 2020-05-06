Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) return from off-ship quarantine as part of the Navy’s aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak onboard. In order to be cleared to return to the ship, Sailors must have received two separate negative test results. Kidd arrived in San Diego April 28 to receive medical care for its Sailors and clean and disinfect the ship following a COVID-19 outbreak while underway. The crew will continue the strategic deep-cleaning regimen in accordance with established Navy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance prior to continuing her scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 20:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755153
    VIRIN: 200605-N-SB299-1004
    Filename: DOD_107843677
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine, by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Kidd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT