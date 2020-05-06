USS Kidd Sailors Return from Quarantine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) return from off-ship quarantine as part of the Navy’s aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak onboard. In order to be cleared to return to the ship, Sailors must have received two separate negative test results. Kidd arrived in San Diego April 28 to receive medical care for its Sailors and clean and disinfect the ship following a COVID-19 outbreak while underway. The crew will continue the strategic deep-cleaning regimen in accordance with established Navy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance prior to continuing her scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)