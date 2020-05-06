Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Scorpion Lens

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell and Staff Sgt. James Cason

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Annual Combat Camera exercise focused on teaching latest concepts of military visual information gathering and information warfare.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 19:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755149
    VIRIN: 200605-F-VR222-9001
    PIN: 616613
    Filename: DOD_107843648
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Scorpion Lens, by SSgt Sean Campbell and SSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    1CTCS
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    comcam
    Joint Base Charleston
    AFPAA
    information warfare

