The Maryland National Guard’s 1229th Transportation Company delivers 16 new beds to Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center in Fort Washington, Maryland, a warehouse on May 21, 2020. The beds are from a group of organizations lead by the Maryland Department of Health in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The beds are for the new addition that will remain a permanent structure at the facility. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. James Nowell-Coleman)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 18:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755148
|VIRIN:
|200521-Z-JQ437-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843632
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
This work, 1229th Transportation Co. delivers beds to ICU, by SGT James Nowell-Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
