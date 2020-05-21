Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1229th Transportation Co. delivers beds to ICU

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. James Nowell-Coleman 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland National Guard’s 1229th Transportation Company delivers 16 new beds to Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center in Fort Washington, Maryland, a warehouse on May 21, 2020. The beds are from a group of organizations lead by the Maryland Department of Health in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The beds are for the new addition that will remain a permanent structure at the facility. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. James Nowell-Coleman)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755148
    VIRIN: 200521-Z-JQ437-001
    Filename: DOD_107843632
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 1229th Transportation Co. delivers beds to ICU, by SGT James Nowell-Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDNGCovid19Response
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c

