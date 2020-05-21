1229th Transportation Co. delivers beds to ICU

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Maryland National Guard’s 1229th Transportation Company delivers 16 new beds to Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center in Fort Washington, Maryland, a warehouse on May 21, 2020. The beds are from a group of organizations lead by the Maryland Department of Health in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The beds are for the new addition that will remain a permanent structure at the facility. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. James Nowell-Coleman)