    Strength in Arms B-roll

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Senior Airman Austin Seitter reflects on his journey to becoming an arm wrestler. Seitter is Cyber Transport System at the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755145
    VIRIN: 200605-F-AR133-333
    Filename: DOD_107843613
    Length: 00:08:21
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength in Arms B-roll, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wrestler
    studio
    workout
    gym
    Austin Seitter
    Cyber Transport System
    Arm Wrestler

