    Mental Health Tip #5- Physical Activity

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Chapman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    If you're feeling stressed, make sure you make time for exercise, especially the kind that moves both feet!

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 17:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755140
    VIRIN: 200601-F-WV115-955
    Filename: DOD_107843604
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    TAGS

    mental health
    exercise
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    covid coping

