    Motorcycle safety is a priority during summer months

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    188th Wing

    Summer weather means drivers will be sharing the road with motorcyclists. Chief Master Sergeant Francis, the 188th Wing Safety Office chief, demonstrates the Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis, and Stands (TCLOCS) pre-ride checklist.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2019
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 17:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755138
    VIRIN: 190314-F-RW506-626
    Filename: DOD_107843581
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: ROGERS, AR, US
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle safety is a priority during summer months, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Safety
    Arkansas National Guard
    DOT
    Air Force Safety
    101 Critical Days of Summer

