Summer weather means drivers will be sharing the road with motorcyclists. Chief Master Sergeant Francis, the 188th Wing Safety Office chief, demonstrates the Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis, and Stands (TCLOCS) pre-ride checklist.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 17:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|755138
|VIRIN:
|190314-F-RW506-626
|Filename:
|DOD_107843581
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|ROGERS, AR, US
|Hometown:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Motorcycle safety is a priority during summer months, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT