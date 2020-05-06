Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, assisted by Navy, medevacs man 275 miles off Ocean City, Maryland

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 North

    An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina hoists a burn victim from the container vessel Laura Maersk, 275 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, June 5, 2020. The helicopter crew had to refuel on the Navy ship USS Mahan to refuel on the way to pick up the injured crewmember.
    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755136
    VIRIN: 200605-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_107843566
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: US
    TAGS

    medevac
    sar
    uscg
    rescue
    jayhawk
    cargo ship
    fleet forces command
    navy
    helo
    helicopter
    uss mahan
    d5
    district five

