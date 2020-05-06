Coast Guard, assisted by Navy, medevacs man 275 miles off Ocean City, Maryland

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina hoists a burn victim from the container vessel Laura Maersk, 275 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, June 5, 2020. The helicopter crew had to refuel on the Navy ship USS Mahan to refuel on the way to pick up the injured crewmember.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755136
|VIRIN:
|200605-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843566
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
