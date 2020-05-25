Palm Springs Air Museum Memorial Day Flyover

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers, public figures and U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, take part in a ceremonial flyover at the Palms Springs Air Museum, Palm Springs, Calif., May 25, 2020. Five burial flags were presented and flown over Southern California in historic aircraft to commemorate fallen American service members for Memorial Day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)