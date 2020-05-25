Palm Springs Air Museum Memorial Day Flyover

Volunteers, public figures and U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, take part in a ceremonial flyover at the Palms Springs Air Museum, Palm Springs, Calif., May 25, 2020. Five burial flags were presented and flown over Southern California in historic aircraft to commemorate fallen American service members for Memorial Day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755135
|VIRIN:
|200525-M-M0244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843557
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|PALM SPRINGS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT