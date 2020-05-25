Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palm Springs Air Museum Memorial Day Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cedar Barnes, Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee, Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Caraway, Cpl. Corey Mathews and Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Volunteers, public figures and U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, take part in a ceremonial flyover at the Palms Springs Air Museum, Palm Springs, Calif., May 25, 2020. Five burial flags were presented and flown over Southern California in historic aircraft to commemorate fallen American service members for Memorial Day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755135
    VIRIN: 200525-M-M0244-1001
    Filename: DOD_107843557
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: PALM SPRINGS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AERIAL SERVICE MEMBERS MEMORIAL PLANE USMC AIR FALLEN MCAGCC FLYOVER WWII WAR 2 PALM SPRINGS MEMORIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT