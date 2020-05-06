President Trump Participates in a round table discussion and signs a proclamation round table on supporting America’s commercial fishermen.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 17:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755134
|Filename:
|DOD_107843553
|Length:
|00:56:30
|Location:
|ME, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Trump Participates in a Roundtable and Signs a Proclamation , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT