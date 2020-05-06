Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength in Arms

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Senior Airman Austin Seitter, Cyber Transport Systems at the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron at Hill AFB, tells his story of becoming an arm wrestler.

    interview
    Airman
    2AVS
    Austin Seitter
    Arm Wrestling wrestling
    Cyber Transport System

