    DDay 2020

    FRANCE

    06.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kevin Payne 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    76 years ago, on June 6th, 1944, the allied powers, who fought for freedom and liberation from the tyranny of the axis powers, landed on the beaches of Normandy, France. Although we cannot hold ceremonies and events honoring the brave men and women who fought for the liberation of Europe, we can still remember those heroes. Last year, more than two-thousand allied troops celebrated the 75th anniversary of D-day with air drop operations.

    TAGS

    D-Day
    #DDay76
    DDay2020

