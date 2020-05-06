video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755120" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

76 years ago, on June 6th, 1944, the allied powers, who fought for freedom and liberation from the tyranny of the axis powers, landed on the beaches of Normandy, France. Although we cannot hold ceremonies and events honoring the brave men and women who fought for the liberation of Europe, we can still remember those heroes. Last year, more than two-thousand allied troops celebrated the 75th anniversary of D-day with air drop operations.