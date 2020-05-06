MCAS New River IPAC COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Air Station New River, execute daily tasks at the Installation Personnel Administration Center on MCAS New River, North Carolina, June 5, 2020. IPAC has adjusted how they complete their daily mission to follow the health protection condition guidelines for COVID-19, while keeping their personnel and customers safe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ethan Green)