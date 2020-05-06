U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Air Station New River, execute daily tasks at the Installation Personnel Administration Center on MCAS New River, North Carolina, June 5, 2020. IPAC has adjusted how they complete their daily mission to follow the health protection condition guidelines for COVID-19, while keeping their personnel and customers safe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ethan Green)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755113
|VIRIN:
|190605-M-XU129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843342
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS New River IPAC COVID-19, by Cpl Ethan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
