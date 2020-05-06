Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS New River IPAC COVID-19

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ethan Green 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Air Station New River, execute daily tasks at the Installation Personnel Administration Center on MCAS New River, North Carolina, June 5, 2020. IPAC has adjusted how they complete their daily mission to follow the health protection condition guidelines for COVID-19, while keeping their personnel and customers safe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ethan Green)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755113
    VIRIN: 190605-M-XU129-1001
    Filename: DOD_107843342
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS New River IPAC COVID-19, by Cpl Ethan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS
    New River
    MCIEAST
    Face Mask
    IPAC
    MCAS New River
    COVID-19

