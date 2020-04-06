U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Stamper, 377th ABW command chief, congradulate the 1st quarter award winners at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. June 5, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755111
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-OD583-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843333
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 377 ABW 1st Quarter Award Winners, by A1C Austin Prisbrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT