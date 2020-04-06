Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    377 ABW 1st Quarter Award Winners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Prisbrey 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Stamper, 377th ABW command chief, congradulate the 1st quarter award winners at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. June 5, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755111
    VIRIN: 200605-F-OD583-1001
    Filename: DOD_107843333
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377 ABW 1st Quarter Award Winners, by A1C Austin Prisbrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Award Winners
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT