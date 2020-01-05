In March of 2020, Cadets of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy had their schooling cut short, as they were sent home due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. With the cadets still needing to finish examinations for graduation, the West Virginia National Guards Task Force Innovation, executed decontamination missions at the Challenge Academy campus, in Camp Dawson, WV. With the help of the task force, and the MCA faculty; the students were able to return to the campus, in order to complete exams for graduation.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755105
|VIRIN:
|200501-Z-BS255-578
|Filename:
|DOD_107843266
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, W.Va. Guard Performs Decontamination Missions at Mountaineer Challenge academy, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT