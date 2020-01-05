Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Performs Decontamination Missions at Mountaineer Challenge academy

    WV, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    In March of 2020, Cadets of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy had their schooling cut short, as they were sent home due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. With the cadets still needing to finish examinations for graduation, the West Virginia National Guards Task Force Innovation, executed decontamination missions at the Challenge Academy campus, in Camp Dawson, WV. With the help of the task force, and the MCA faculty; the students were able to return to the campus, in order to complete exams for graduation.

    VIDEO INFO

