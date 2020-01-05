W.Va. Guard Performs Decontamination Missions at Mountaineer Challenge academy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In March of 2020, Cadets of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy had their schooling cut short, as they were sent home due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. With the cadets still needing to finish examinations for graduation, the West Virginia National Guards Task Force Innovation, executed decontamination missions at the Challenge Academy campus, in Camp Dawson, WV. With the help of the task force, and the MCA faculty; the students were able to return to the campus, in order to complete exams for graduation.