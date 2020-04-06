Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the new 419 FW commander

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by B Magana 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Meet the new 419th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Matthew "Eddie" Fritz. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, the 1,300-person wing was unable to host a traditional change of command ceremony. In lieu of speaking to 419th personnel in person, Fritz recorded the following video.

    This work, Meet the new 419 FW commander, by B Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

