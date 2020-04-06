Meet the new 419th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Matthew "Eddie" Fritz. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, the 1,300-person wing was unable to host a traditional change of command ceremony. In lieu of speaking to 419th personnel in person, Fritz recorded the following video.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755102
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-XX999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843222
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meet the new 419 FW commander, by B Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT