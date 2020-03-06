Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division participated in the NCO and Soldier of the year competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1-4, 2020. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 14:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755092
|VIRIN:
|206005-A-EL257-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107843022
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NCO/Soldier of the Year Competition, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT