    NCO/Soldier of the Year Competition

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division participated in the NCO and Soldier of the year competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1-4, 2020. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 14:10
    #25th ID #USARPAC #I Corps #Tropic Lightning #Indo-Pacom #Hawaii #Soldier of the Year #NCO

