NCO/Soldier of the Year Competition

Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division participated in the NCO and Soldier of the year competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1-4, 2020. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)