    Learning from the flesh colored band aid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Listen. Acknowledge. Grow.

    A message from Gen. David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force during the 2019 Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2019
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755079
    VIRIN: 190228-F-MY055-858
    Filename: DOD_107842831
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning from the flesh colored band aid, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EEO
    AFA
    Goldfein
    Band Aid

