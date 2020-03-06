Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE chosen as DoD’s first to mass test troops for COVID-19

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Biese and Senior Airman Derek Seifert

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Medical personnel from the 633rd Medical Group and McDonald Army Health Center test active duty service members for COVID-19 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 3 through 5, 2020. The Department of Defense selected JBLE to be the first military installation to conduct a mass test of more than 7,800 service members using a new oral swab test system.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755078
    VIRIN: 200603-F-XK411-547
    Filename: DOD_107842781
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE chosen as DoD’s first to mass test troops for COVID-19, by SrA Tristan Biese and SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

