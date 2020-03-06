Medical personnel from the 633rd Medical Group and McDonald Army Health Center test active duty service members for COVID-19 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 3 through 5, 2020. The Department of Defense selected JBLE to be the first military installation to conduct a mass test of more than 7,800 service members using a new oral swab test system.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755078
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-XK411-547
|Filename:
|DOD_107842781
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBLE chosen as DoD’s first to mass test troops for COVID-19, by SrA Tristan Biese and SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
