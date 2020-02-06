JBLE chosen as DoD's first to mass test troops for COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sharon Bannister, the command surgeon for Air Combat Command, answers questions regarding mass COVID-19 testing during an interview at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 2, 2020. The Department of Defense has chosen JBLE as the first military installation to conduct mass rapid oral fluid COVID-19 testing of approximately 7,800 service members over a three-day period, June 3 through 5, 2020.