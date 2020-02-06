Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE chosen as DoD's first to mass test troops for COVID-19

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sharon Bannister, the command surgeon for Air Combat Command, answers questions regarding mass COVID-19 testing during an interview at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 2, 2020. The Department of Defense has chosen JBLE as the first military installation to conduct mass rapid oral fluid COVID-19 testing of approximately 7,800 service members over a three-day period, June 3 through 5, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

