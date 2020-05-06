In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,
- AFIMSC is preparing to launch a new digital signage platform,
- How a joint effort between AFIMSC and AFCEC keeps the next generation fighter mission going, and
- One of our AFCEC teammates has received a nomination that could land him on the moon.
All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 12:56
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 22, by Deborah Aragon, Joe Bela, Michael Briggs, Armando Perez and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
