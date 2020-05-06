Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 22

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Deborah Aragon, Joe Bela, Michael Briggs, Armando Perez and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,

    - AFIMSC is preparing to launch a new digital signage platform,
    - How a joint effort between AFIMSC and AFCEC keeps the next generation fighter mission going, and
    - One of our AFCEC teammates has received a nomination that could land him on the moon.

    All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755072
    VIRIN: 200605-F-VX895-0001
    Filename: DOD_107842722
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Hometown: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 22, by Deborah Aragon, Joe Bela, Michael Briggs, Armando Perez and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Alaska
    Pacific Air Forces
    NASA
    F-35
    Ramstein Air Base
    Florida
    PTSD
    Houston
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Eielson Air Force Base
    AFCE
    Johnson Space Center
    FS
    Invisible Wounds
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    LR
    Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team
    Inside AFIMSC
    AWN
    AFIMSC Detachment 4
    IMSCReadiness
    IMSCStrength
    IMSCExcellence
    IMSCallstars
    IMSCFamily
    IMSC-TV
    Arpan Patel
    Air Force Astronaut Nominee
    National PTSD awareness month

