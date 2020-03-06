Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE

U.S Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division get issued Multiple Integrated laser engagement system (MILES) at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 3, 2020.Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender- Europe 20 linked exercise, orginally scheduled for May, takes place ar the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland June 5- 19, 2020. Approximately 6000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division- sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water- crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Denice Lopez)
