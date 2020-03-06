Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755071" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division get issued Multiple Integrated laser engagement system (MILES) at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 3, 2020.Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender- Europe 20 linked exercise, orginally scheduled for May, takes place ar the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland June 5- 19, 2020. Approximately 6000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division- sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water- crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Denice Lopez)