    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    06.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Denice Lopez 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division get issued Multiple Integrated laser engagement system (MILES) at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 3, 2020.Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender- Europe 20 linked exercise, orginally scheduled for May, takes place ar the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland June 5- 19, 2020. Approximately 6000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division- sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water- crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. (U.S. Army video by SPC. Denice Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755071
    VIRIN: 200603-A-ON752-1001
    Filename: DOD_107842721
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KONOTOP, PL
