    355th Maintenance Professionals of the Year_03 June 2020

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Video of the 355th Maintenance Professionals of the Year ceremony.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755070
    VIRIN: 200605-F-FZ485-360
    Filename: DOD_107842718
    Length: 00:44:51
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Maintenance Professionals of the Year_03 June 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Tucson
    ACC
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DM
    355th Wing
    355 WG

