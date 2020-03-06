U.S. contractors from Raytheon, assists U.S. soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division with installing Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 3, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operational picture. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Javan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755068
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-LL671-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107842587
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|KONOTOP, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES Install, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT