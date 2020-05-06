Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force: CSAF and CMSAF Address Racial Issues and Their Effect on Airmen, and Air Force Song Final Changes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights a discussion with CSAF and CMSAF on racial issues in the Air Force, and the latest updates and final changes to the Air Force Song.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755062
    VIRIN: 200605-F-MY055-213
    Filename: DOD_107842493
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: CSAF and CMSAF Address Racial Issues and Their Effect on Airmen, and Air Force Song Final Changes, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Issues
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Race
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    Featured Video
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT