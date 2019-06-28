Three bases, ASAB, Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, and Cargo City were tested with a realistic active shooter situation involving players from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron fire department and 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron mortuary affairs, along with coalition partners from Camp Canada.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 08:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755038
|VIRIN:
|190628-F-YM181-439
|Filename:
|DOD_107842362
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ASAB conducts active shooter training, by TSgt Alex Montes and SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
