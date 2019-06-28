Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB conducts active shooter training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.28.2019

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes and Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Three bases, ASAB, Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, and Cargo City were tested with a realistic active shooter situation involving players from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron fire department and 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron mortuary affairs, along with coalition partners from Camp Canada.

