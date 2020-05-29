Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Robins

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 78th Air Base Wing and the 461st Air Control Wing teamed with four wings across the Air Force to receive a large donation of hand sanitizer. Robins AFB received 2,500 gallons of an overall 10,000 gallon donation to the Air Force to bolster its supplies for a safe return to full capacity for nearly 24,000 #TeamRobins employees.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755037
    VIRIN: 200529-F-BS509-095
    Filename: DOD_107842358
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Robins, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RobinsAFB

