Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Robins

The 78th Air Base Wing and the 461st Air Control Wing teamed with four wings across the Air Force to receive a large donation of hand sanitizer. Robins AFB received 2,500 gallons of an overall 10,000 gallon donation to the Air Force to bolster its supplies for a safe return to full capacity for nearly 24,000 #TeamRobins employees.
