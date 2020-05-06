Ito-san - "Wear a mask for your safety!"
Person A - "Wear a mask for my safety!"
Person B - "Wear a mask because it's the smart thing to do!"
Person C - "Wear a mask because it's the responsible thing to do!"
Person D - "Wear a mask because it's the considerate thing to do"
Col Matelski - "Do Your Part - Wear Your Mask!"
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 03:14
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755014
|VIRIN:
|160315-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107842068
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wear a mask, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
