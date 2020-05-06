Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wear a mask

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Ito-san - "Wear a mask for your safety!"

    Person A - "Wear a mask for my safety!"

    Person B - "Wear a mask because it's the smart thing to do!"

    Person C - "Wear a mask because it's the responsible thing to do!"

    Person D - "Wear a mask because it's the considerate thing to do"

    Col Matelski - "Do Your Part - Wear Your Mask!"

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 03:14
    Video ID: 755014
    VIRIN: 160315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107842068
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear a mask, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Japan
    Zama
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    OneTeamOneFight
    Sagamihara
    U.S. Army in Japan
    DoYourPart
    Military in Japan
    COVID19
    KillTheVirus
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

