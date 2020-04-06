Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What I'm thinking about

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Pacific Air Forces commander offers his perspective as a senior Air Force leader and African American regarding unrest throughout the U.S. amidst the death of George Floyd.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 03:33
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
