What I'm thinking about

Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Pacific Air Forces commander offers his perspective as a senior Air Force leader and African American regarding unrest throughout the U.S. amidst the death of George Floyd.
|06.04.2020
|06.05.2020 03:33
|PSA
|755013
|200604-F-XU955-0001
|DOD_107842057
|00:04:47
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|6
|1
|1
|0
