    USAG Daegu Unaccompanied Quarters

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2020

    Video by Pfc. Cole Meiers 

    8th Army

    Check out what a typical room for senior unaccompanied/bachelor service members, and Junior unaccompanied/bachelor service members would look like. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cole Meiers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 03:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755012
    VIRIN: 200602-A-YC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_107842055
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Daegu Unaccompanied Quarters, by PFC Cole Meiers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Housing
    Room
    USFK
    Bachelor
    USAG Daegu
    Unaccompanied
    target_news_pacific

