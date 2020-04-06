Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 ARMY BIRTHDAY_w/ Logo

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Spc. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Join us in celebrating the U.S. Army's Birthday across the theater to honor our history and instill esprit de corps among Soldiers and families during these challenging times. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Valencia McNeal)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 23:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755000
    VIRIN: 200604-A-ZW807-331
    Filename: DOD_107841864
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 ARMY BIRTHDAY_w/ Logo, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC
    TROPIC LIGHTNING
    USARMY
    COVID 19

