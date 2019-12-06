Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Self Defense Training - OC Training

    CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2019

    Video by Brian Murphy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Footage from the self-defense portion of the FY19 Summer Ranger Visitor Assistance training

    Date Taken: 06.12.2019
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 22:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 754998
    VIRIN: 190612-A-UQ603-003
    Filename: DOD_107841798
    Length: 00:12:16
    Location: CONCORD, MA, US 
    This work, Self Defense Training - OC Training, by Brian Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAERangerTraining
    NAERangerTrainingVids

