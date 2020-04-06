Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    960th CW June Commander's Call

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Lori Jones, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, addresses Airmen in the unit during commander's call June 4, 2020, along with Chief Christopher Howard, 960th CW acting command chief, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Samantha Mathison)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 20:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 754989
    VIRIN: 200604-F-FS041-1001
    Filename: DOD_107841679
    Length: 00:24:51
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 960th CW June Commander's Call, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    commander
    USAF
    Gladiators
    CC Call
    AFReserve
    ReserveReady
    960CW
    Gladiators of the Grid
    Lori Jones
    Chief Howard

