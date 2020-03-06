Tough discussions with Lt. Gen. Osterman & Sgt. Maj. Porterfield

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, sergeant major of I MEF, discuss the importance of understanding your fellow service member and engaging in genuine conversation. Racism and racial inequality have no place in the Marine Corps and it's counter to the core values that all Marines hold true. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Royce Dorman)