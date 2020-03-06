Tough discussions with Lt. Gen. Osterman & Sgt. Maj. Porterfield

Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, sergeant major of I MEF, discuss the importance of understanding your fellow service member and engaging in genuine conversation. Racism and racial inequality have no place in the Marine Corps and it's counter to the core values that all Marines hold true. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Royce Dorman)
|06.03.2020
|06.04.2020 20:36
|Package
|754986
|200604-M-AO893-0001
|DOD_107841662
|00:05:42
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
