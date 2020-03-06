Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tough discussions with Lt. Gen. Osterman & Sgt. Maj. Porterfield

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Royce Dorman 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, sergeant major of I MEF, discuss the importance of understanding your fellow service member and engaging in genuine conversation. Racism and racial inequality have no place in the Marine Corps and it's counter to the core values that all Marines hold true. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Royce Dorman)

    TAGS

    #race #2020 #MarineCorps #corevalues #equality

