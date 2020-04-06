U.S. Marines from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) participate in naval aviation shout-outs at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, Calif., June 4, 2020. These shout-outs showcased the various aviation occupational specialties that allow 3rd MAW to continue to “Fix, Fly, and Fight” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya).
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754983
|VIRIN:
|200604-M-ES316-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_107841643
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NavAir Shoutouts from 3rd MAW, by LCpl Juan Anaya and Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
