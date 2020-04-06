Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NavAir Shoutouts from 3rd MAW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya and Cpl. Levi Guerra

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) participate in naval aviation shout-outs at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, Calif., June 4, 2020. These shout-outs showcased the various aviation occupational specialties that allow 3rd MAW to continue to “Fix, Fly, and Fight” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754983
    VIRIN: 200604-M-ES316-1000
    Filename: DOD_107841643
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NavAir Shoutouts from 3rd MAW, by LCpl Juan Anaya and Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Station Miramar
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    NavAir
    Naval Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT