Malmstrom on the Move - Commissary

Col. Russell Williford, 341st Missile Wing vice commander, visits the base Commissary to learn the latest hours of operation of the facility, and what measures are in place to prevent COVID-19 spread.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 18:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|754980
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-BG120-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107841593
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
