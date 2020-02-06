Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen will assume command of the 104th Fighter Wing from Col. Peter T. Green III Monday, June 8, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 16:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 754976
    VIRIN: 200602-Z-IE380-1001
    Filename: DOD_107841533
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CoC
    Commander
    Change of Command
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    MA ANG
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104FW

