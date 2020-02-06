Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen will assume command of the 104th Fighter Wing from Col. Peter T. Green III Monday, June 8, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 16:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
