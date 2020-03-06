Coast Guard rescues stranded individual from Marshall's Beach

The Coast Guard rescued a man who was stranded after attempting to rock climb near Marshall's Beach in San Francisco, June 3, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lowered a swimmer and hoisted the man and transferred him to emergency services in stable condition. (U. S. Coast Guard video)
