    Coast Guard rescues stranded individual from Marshall's Beach

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard rescued a man who was stranded after attempting to rock climb near Marshall's Beach in San Francisco, June 3, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lowered a swimmer and hoisted the man and transferred him to emergency services in stable condition. (U. S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754968
    VIRIN: 200604-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_107840915
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 18
    High-Res. Downloads: 18
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    San Francisco
    rescue
    Coast Guard
    California
    helicopter
    hoist cam
    Marshall's Beach

