    A Message from WY Adjutant General | June 4, 2020

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    A message from your Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, to the citizens, soldiers, and airmen of Wyoming. Remember, we are your neighbors, friends, co-workers, and our primary responsibility is to protect the people of the equality state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Message from WY Adjutant General | June 4, 2020, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    The Adjutant General
    Wyoming
    TAG
    Civil Unrest
    AlwaysThere
    knowyourmil
    civilunrest20ng
    WeMustDoBetter

