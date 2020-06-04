A Message from WY Adjutant General | June 4, 2020

A message from your Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, to the citizens, soldiers, and airmen of Wyoming. Remember, we are your neighbors, friends, co-workers, and our primary responsibility is to protect the people of the equality state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
