20200603 NC Civil Unrest B-Roll

Raleigh N.C., June 3, 2020. Approximately 450 Guardsmen have been mobilized due to civil unrest. The Guard will support local authorities and help safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and the ability for individuals to exercise their rights to peaceful protest. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush)