    20200603 NC Civil Unrest B-Roll

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Raleigh N.C., June 3, 2020. Approximately 450 Guardsmen have been mobilized due to civil unrest. The Guard will support local authorities and help safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and the ability for individuals to exercise their rights to peaceful protest. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754963
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-EP260-906
    Filename: DOD_107840790
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20200603 NC Civil Unrest B-Roll, by SGT Joe Roudabush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    North Carolina
    United States
    Raleigh
    National Guard
    Military Police
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    civil unrest
    North Carolina Nation Guard
    National SafeGuard
    213th military police company

