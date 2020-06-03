Raleigh N.C., June 3, 2020. Approximately 450 Guardsmen have been mobilized due to civil unrest. The Guard will support local authorities and help safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and the ability for individuals to exercise their rights to peaceful protest. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754963
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-EP260-906
|Filename:
|DOD_107840790
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20200603 NC Civil Unrest B-Roll, by SGT Joe Roudabush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT