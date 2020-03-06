Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Boyles on Task Force Magnolia in the District of Columbia

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    Interview with Major Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi.

    Maj. Gen. Boyles talks about the recent deployment of approximately 400 Mississippi National Guard Soldiers to the District of Columbia to assist civil authorities and law enforcement. The Mississippi National Guard is a part of a larger contingent of National Guard Soldiers activated from various states responding to the civil unrest in the Nation's Capitol.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 12:46
    Category: Interviews
    Mississippi National Guard
    Civil Unrest
    2020
    COVID
    Task Force Magnolia

