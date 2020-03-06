Maj. Gen. Boyles on Task Force Magnolia in the District of Columbia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with Major Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi.



Maj. Gen. Boyles talks about the recent deployment of approximately 400 Mississippi National Guard Soldiers to the District of Columbia to assist civil authorities and law enforcement. The Mississippi National Guard is a part of a larger contingent of National Guard Soldiers activated from various states responding to the civil unrest in the Nation's Capitol.