Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander's Safety Message - Army Medical Logistics Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Ellen Crown 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    The following video is a safety message from COL Michael B. Lalor, Commander, Army Medical Logistics Command. This video focuses on workplace safety in a COVID-19 environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 754960
    VIRIN: 200601-A-QL922-177
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_107840704
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Safety Message - Army Medical Logistics Command, by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AMLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT