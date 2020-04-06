Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Catholic reflection - 6 June

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Chaplain King presents the next in his series of reflections, based on the Catholic Mass readings for 6 June.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 12:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 754959
    VIRIN: 200604-D-YR030-028
    Filename: DOD_107840693
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    SOUTHCOM

