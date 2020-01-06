A complication of footage showcasing B-1s from Ellsworth Air Force Base participating in bomber task forces across the globe including PACAF, USAFE, and local training operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754956
|VIRIN:
|200501-F-JX890-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107840611
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ellsworth B-1 Bomber Task Force B-roll Package, by SrA Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
