Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ellsworth B-1 Bomber Task Force B-roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Jones 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A complication of footage showcasing B-1s from Ellsworth Air Force Base participating in bomber task forces across the globe including PACAF, USAFE, and local training operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754956
    VIRIN: 200501-F-JX890-001
    Filename: DOD_107840611
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth B-1 Bomber Task Force B-roll Package, by SrA Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Landing
    USAFE
    Force
    Europe
    Cockpit
    Pacific Air Forces
    Aircrew
    Bomber
    Task
    Ellsworth
    28th bomb wing
    Maintenance
    Pilots
    B-1
    Takeoffs
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT