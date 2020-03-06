Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Enlisted Leadership Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Senior enlisted leadership from across the Air Force deliver their perspective on leadership teams for budding lieutenants attending an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps field training course on Air University's campus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754952
    VIRIN: 200603-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_107840553
    Length: 00:12:13
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    AFROTC
    Air University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT