WSMR COVID-19 Update 72

WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula talks about the reopening of the Frontier Club next week, and changes coming to the Coyote Snack Bar.
|06.04.2020
|06.04.2020 11:26
|Series
|754948
|200604-A-UY615-850
|DOD_107840415
|00:02:14
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
